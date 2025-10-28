Amelia Court House, VA Author Publishes Literature Collection
October 28, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"One Boomer's Conglomerate", a new book by Barbara Clay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In her new book "One Boomer's Conglomerate", author Barbara Clay invites readers into a heartfelt collection of true short stories and poems that reflect on the many "pleasures and challenges" of her life's journey. With honesty, humor, and grace, Clay explores her deep connection to nature, animals, and faith-revealing the quiet beauty found in everyday moments and the wisdom earned through life's seasons.
Each story and poem offers a glimpse into the lessons Clay has gathered along the way, from reflections on aging and resilience to the spiritual grounding that has guided her throughout. Her writing blends observation, gratitude, and poetry, creating a tapestry of experiences that celebrate the richness of a life well-lived.
About the Author
Barbara Clay was born at home on July 4th, a fact that earned her the affectionate nickname "fellow firecracker" from her sister-in-law, Jackie, who shares the same birthday. Her zest for life has been a hallmark since day one.
In 1984, Barbara traded city life for the countryside, where she quickly embraced the rhythms of rural living. From community baseball games on homemade fields and local fundraisers to church choirs, school board meetings, and high school sports, Barbara immersed herself in every facet of small-town life. Though country roads brought their own surprises, like sharing lanes with log trucks, chicken haulers, and milk tankers, she found peace in simple joys such as birdwatching from her den window.
Her experiences, both humorous and heartfelt, now find expression in "One Boomer's Conglomerate", a book that celebrates life's unpredictability, beauty, and grace.
"One Boomer's Conglomerate" is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-416-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/one-boomers-conglomerate . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us