Westmoreland, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
October 28, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Beautiful Little Souls", a new book by Danica Tilelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every child wonders where they came from, and "Beautiful Little Souls" lovingly provides the answer, bridging the connection between Heaven and Earth. This touching new children's book reminds young readers of their divine origin and purpose, helping parents navigate life's most tender questions with grace and faith.
Through gentle storytelling and heartfelt imagery, "Beautiful Little Souls" reassures children that they were created by God with love and that He continues to guide their journey on Earth. The book's timeless message, that love is the unbreakable bond between us and God, offers comfort, inspiration, and a foundation of faith for families to share.
About the Author
Danica Tilelli is a devoted wife and mother of two who brings warmth, faith, and authenticity to her writing. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, she and her family now call Tennessee home. Before dedicating herself to full-time motherhood, Tilelli spent seventeen years as a home healthcare nurse, an experience that deepened her compassion and understanding of life's precious moments.
Proud of her Italian heritage, Danica enjoys cooking, traveling with her family (especially to the beach), and volunteering at her son's elementary school. "Beautiful Little Souls" is her heartfelt offering to parents and children seeking faith-filled guidance and reassurance in an ever-changing world.
"Beautiful Little Souls" is a 26-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-472-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/beautiful-little-souls . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us