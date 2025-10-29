Bedford, TX Author Publishes Theology Book
October 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Race: The Lie that Divided Humanity", a new book by Anthony M. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his thought-provoking new book, "Race: The Lie That Divided Humanity", author Anthony M. Johnson takes readers on an eye-opening exploration of the origins and purpose behind the social construct of race. Drawing deeply from historical and biblical perspectives, Johnson uncovers how this divisive concept took root, and how understanding humanity through a biblical lens reveals our true oneness with each other and with our Creator.
Through powerful insights and scriptural grounding, "Race: The Lie That Divided Humanity" invites readers to look beyond surface differences and embrace a unifying truth: all people are part of one human family, created by God for connection, purpose, and love.
About the Author
Anthony M. Johnson grew up in the inner city of Detroit, Michigan, and now resides in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas with his wife of nearly twenty years. A lifelong student of people, history, and the Bible, Johnson finds joy in exploring how these areas shape our understanding of the world and one another. He enjoys engaging his three children in conversations about America, world history, and biblical truths, and is inspired daily by his three grandchildren to live with purpose and faith. Johnson credits his loving mother's years of prayer and unwavering support as a guiding force in his life and spiritual journey.
"Race: The Lie that Divided Humanity" is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-059-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/race-the-lie-that-divided-humanity . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
