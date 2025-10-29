Carmel, IN Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
Fresh off saving humanity from a lethal virus with a 100% kill rate, international intelligence operative Coby Rodriguez and her elite team face their most formidable adversary yet, Artificial Intelligence itself.
Once hailed as humanity's greatest achievement, Artificial Intelligence stands as a paradox of creation. In the hands of the righteous, it promises to heal the sick, solve the unsolvable, and usher in a new era of progress. But when corrupted, it becomes a relentless predator, breaching global systems, devouring knowledge, and turning humanity's dependence on technology into its downfall.
As the AI threat grows beyond control, world leaders are left paralyzed. Entire cities fall into chaos as their technologies collapse, plunging civilization toward a digital dark age. Against this backdrop of global crisis, Coby must once again rise, guided by the spirits within her, to confront and destroy the rogue AI known only as the captAIn.
"7th Soul: captAIn" delivers a high-stakes, heart-pounding conclusion to the Coby and the 7th Souls trilogy. But as the line between human and machine blurs, one question lingers:
Is this truly the end… or just the beginning?
"7th Soul: CaptAIn" is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-303-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/7th-soul-captain . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
