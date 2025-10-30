Trafford, PA Author Publishes Children's Fantasy Book
October 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Secret Ring", a new book by Ginger M. Worley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Secret Ring," is a tale of bravery, resourcefulness, and unexpected magic that introduces readers to Anefula, a tiny fairy with a big problem: her home in a sun-baked train station tree is stiflingly hot. Driven by necessity, Anefula decides on a daring solo mission into the nearby scrapyard to find a cooling fan. However, she quickly forgets one crucial detail-the scrapyard's grumpy, menacing resident, the mean, old ferret.
Worley crafts a heartwarming narrative that encourages young readers to embrace their imagination and discover the power that comes from a little bit of bravery.
About the Author
Ginger M. Worley's storytelling is rooted in a lifelong passion for animals and a rich, imaginative life she cultivated while raising her three children. Born in Othello, Washington, Ginger has lived in various places across the U.S., including Missouri, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania, and she also owns a home in Aruba.
An avid animal lover, her childhood was marked by adventures with her beautiful black and white horse, Sunday, including one unforgettable experience during a sudden hailstorm. Ginger's deep desire is to share the joy and boundless imagination that fueled her family's stories, bringing delightful, inspiring tales to children everywhere.
"The Secret Ring" is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-030-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-secret-ring-1 For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
