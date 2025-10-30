New London, WI Author Publishes Spiritual Book
October 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Gift of God Is Eternal Life (Second Edition)", a new book by Debra K. Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What if the widely held belief that people live for eternity in hell isn't what the Bible actually teaches? In her thought-provoking new book, "The Gift of God is Eternal Life", author Debra K. Smith explores this deeply challenging question through Scripture, offering readers a new perspective on life, death, and eternity.
Smith invites readers to consider a powerful alternative: could there be death in hell rather than eternal life in torment? Drawing from extensive biblical references, she examines the concept of eternal life, the "two deaths" described in Scripture, the duration of time one might spend in hell, and the path to overcoming sin through receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost.
There are two choices for eternity: either you live forever, or you don't.
About the Author
Debra K. Smith, a Smith who married a Smith, resides in Wisconsin with her husband. Together, they are the proud parents of five children, grandparents to thirteen, and great-grandparents to one (with two more on the way). The couple is retired dairy farmers who have built a life grounded in faith, family, and hard work.
Faith runs deep in Smith's family. Three of her grandparents were members of the church, and her great-grandmother came to faith in her later years after hearing her own mother speak in tongues on her deathbed, a moment that would later help her recognize the truth of the Holy Ghost for herself.
Smith believes that God often chooses ordinary people, like farmers, to share extraordinary truths. Just as shepherds were chosen to witness and proclaim Christ's birth, she feels called to share this revelation.
"Ah, Lord God! behold, I cannot speak: for I am a child (a woman). But the Lord said unto me, Say not, I am a child (a woman): for thou shalt go to all that I shall send thee, and whatsoever I command thee thou shalt speak." - Jeremiah 1:6
"The Gift of God Is Eternal Life (Second Edition)" is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-036-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-gift-of-god-is-eternal-life-second-edition . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
