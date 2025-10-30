Hays, KS Author Publishes Children's Book
October 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Am Me", a new book by Kelly Marie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Who are you? Are you brave? Kind? A person-or maybe even a bee?
"I Am Me" is a delightful new children's book that invites young readers on a joyful journey of self-discovery. With whimsical storytelling and vibrant imagery, the book teaches one of life's most important lessons: be yourself. Each page reminds children that they are unique, special, and an important part of our great big, beautiful world.
About the Author
Kelly Marie has spent most of her life caring for others and finds inspiration in the beautifully diverse neighborhood where she grew up. Raised by her grandmother, the most amazing woman she has ever known, Marie has carried those lessons of love, kindness, and resilience into her own life as a devoted mother of three boys. Together, they spend their days exploring nature, finding joy in discovery, and embracing every new adventure.
"I Am Me" is a heartwarming celebration of individuality and self-acceptance, perfect for parents, teachers, and caregivers who want to nurture confidence and kindness in young readers.
"I Am Me" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-070-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-am-me . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
