Winston-Salem, NC Author Publishes Memoir
October 31, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Echoes of a Silent Heart", a new book by Tyler S. Frazier, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In "Echoes of a Silent Heart", author Tyler S. Frazier delivers a powerful and deeply personal narrative that explores the lasting impact of childhood trauma, family struggles, and the transformative power of healing. Through raw honesty and emotional depth, Frazier invites readers to walk beside him as he reflects on life without both parents, surviving abuse, and navigating the difficult path toward personal growth and self-acceptance.
Far more than a memoir, "Echoes of a Silent Heart" is a universal story about pain, resilience, and the human capacity to heal. Frazier's candid storytelling enables readers to connect with their own experiences, finding comfort in his message of hope and renewal. His words serve as a reminder that even in the midst of suffering, strength and peace can be found.
This book is about facing your past and learning that healing is possible. Frazier wants readers to know that no matter what they've been through, they are not alone.
About the Author
Tyler S. Frazier is an advocate for healing and community support, sharing his personal story to inspire others who are overcoming trauma and hardship. His deep belief in the power of connection and empathy shines through in both his life and his writing.
Outside of writing, Frazier finds peace and creativity in cooking, a practice that has become both a source of comfort and a form of self-expression. Through preparing meals and sharing them with others, he's learned lessons about patience, nurturing, and the importance of small joys, themes that echo throughout his book.
Family plays a central role in Frazier's story and his worldview. Having grown up amid both love and conflict, his relationships with his grandparents, his mother, and others have profoundly shaped his understanding of resilience, forgiveness, and growth.
"Echoes of a Silent Heart" is a testament to the power of vulnerability and the beauty of finding light after darkness.
"Echoes of a Silent Heart" is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardback $28.00, eBook $11.00, Audiobook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-174-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/echoes-of-a-silent-heart . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us