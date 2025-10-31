St. Petersburg, FL Author Publishes Memoir
October 31, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ben's Story: Living with Friedreich's Ataxia", a new book by Karen A. Oliver, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Karen Oliver's son, Ben, was just fourteen, he was diagnosed with Friedreich's Ataxia, a rare, degenerative genetic disorder that affects coordination, mobility, and the heart, often leading to cardiomyopathy and arrhythmias. Doctors told Karen that Ben would be in a wheelchair by seventeen and unlikely to live beyond thirty-four. But Ben refused to let those predictions define him.
Ben's Story shares his remarkable journey through the eyes of his mother, a story of courage, adventure, and unshakable spirit. From attending university and becoming a teacher, to traveling across the country and around the world, even skydiving, Ben lived with determination and joy that inspired everyone around him.
Defying every expectation, Ben lived fifteen years longer than doctors predicted, filling each day with purpose, laughter, and love. Ben's Story is a powerful reminder to live fully, embrace every challenge, and never let limits stand in the way of a life well lived.
"Ben's Story: Living with Friedreich's Ataxia" is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-193-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bens-story-living-with-friedreich-s-ataxia . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
