Staten Island, NY Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
November 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Far from Paradise", a new book by Daniel Remine, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his thought-provoking debut, "Far from Paradise", author Daniel Remine envisions a future America splintered into six powerful alliances, each driven by opposing political and religious beliefs.
Fifteen-year-old Trish has known only the freedoms of progressive California until a terrorist attack aboard the Kindred space station leaves her orphaned and sent to live with relatives in the conservative Midwest Congress. There, under strict laws and harsh social control, she becomes entangled in an underground birth-control delivery network, risking everything to help her family and reclaim her own autonomy.
Blending sharp social commentary with a gripping coming-of-age story, Far from Paradise examines how the political and moral divisions of today could evolve into the dystopian nightmares of tomorrow.
About the Author
Daniel Remine has worked as a medical technologist for twenty-eight years. When he's not in the lab, he enjoys exploring the world through his camera lens as an amateur photographer.
"Far from Paradise" is a 188-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-123-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
