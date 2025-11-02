La Crosse, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
November 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Animal Adventures: Lost in a Storm", a new book by Ariana Macha, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nine-year-old author Ariana Macha captures hearts with her new book, "Animal Adventures", a touching tale about Coco, a jet-black kitten with a white-tipped tail. When a fierce storm sweeps through town, Coco becomes frightened and dashes outside in search of calm, only to find herself far from home. What follows is an adventurous and heartfelt journey as Coco strives to find her way back to safety.
"Animal Adventures" showcases Ariana's imagination and empathy, bringing readers along on a story of courage, curiosity, and the bond between animals and the world around them.
"Animal Adventures: Lost in a Storm" is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-334-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/animal-adventures-lost-in-a-storm . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
