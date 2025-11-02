Flower Mound, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
November 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Dragon Spin: The Fateful Friendship", a new book by MY Christina K, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In "Dragon Spin: The Fateful Friendship", author MY Christina K invites young readers on an enchanting voyage through the cosmos, where imagination knows no limits.
The story follows a young girl named Tina, who dreams of herself as a fairy soaring through the vastness of space. Her journey leads her to an Earthlike planet teeming with wonder, and new friends: Spin the Dragon, Aristotle, Fair, and Spar. Together, they forge an unbreakable bond as they explore their new world, uncovering the beauty of friendship, curiosity, and discovery.
Blending elements of science and fantasy, "Dragon Spin: The Fateful Friendship" offers young readers more than just an adventure; it opens the door to learning. Through Tina's magical exploration, children are encouraged to expand their vocabulary, explore new concepts, and ask questions about the universe and the world around them.
About the Author
MY Christina K holds bachelor's and master's degrees in Earth Science, Astronomy, and Astrophysics from Seoul National University. A passionate educator, she has volunteered and taught in schools across South Korea and the United States, leading Bible studies, book discussions, and mentoring young learners. She has taught middle school science and science history at the collegiate level, always inspired by her students' growth and curiosity.
An accomplished author, Christina has previously published three books on childhood education, school systems, and gifted children.
Now residing in Texas with her family, she enjoys playing the piano, drawing, reading, writing, and observing the stars, planets, and the phases of the Moon, an endless source of inspiration for her work.
"Dragon Spin: The Fateful Friendship" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-045-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dragon-spin-the-fateful-friendship . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
