Austin, TX Author Publishes Healthcare System Plan
November 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Empower Patients: Two Doctors' Cure for Healthcare", a new book by Deane Waldman, MD MBA & Vance Ginn, PhD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After decades on the front lines of medicine and policy, two experts from different worlds have joined forces to heal what's broken in U.S. healthcare.
Deane Waldman, MD, MBA, spent more than forty years battling a system that often stood between him and his patients. As a pediatric cardiologist, he saw firsthand how bureaucracy and financial red tape prevented families from getting the care they needed. He knew reform was necessary, but what kind of reform would truly work?
Vance Ginn, PhD, an economist with deep experience in both state and federal government, understood that the key to fixing healthcare lay in how money flows through the system. The question wasn't how much we spend, but who controls the spending.
Together, Dr. Waldman and Dr. Ginn created "Empower Patients", a transformative plan designed to put control back where it belongs: in the hands of the American people.
Empower Patients will:
"Empower Patients: Two Doctors' Cure for Healthcare" is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-103-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/empower-patients-two-doctors-cure-for-healthcare . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us