Green Valley, AZ Author Publishes Children's Holiday Book
November 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Santa is Real", a new book by D. A. Beeman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This Christmas Eve, Char and Jeannie are spending the holiday at their grandparents' house, just like every year. But this year feels different. Nine-year-old Char is growing up fast and believes she knows all the answers. She tells her younger sister, Jeannie, that Santa isn't real. But Jeannie's heart tells her otherwise… and what happens next may just remind everyone what Christmas is truly about.
This touching story captures the wonder, belief, and love that make the holiday season magical for readers of all ages.
About the Author
D.A. Beeman is a U.S. military veteran and retired Master Trainer from corporate America. A passionate advocate for the humane treatment of animals, he dedicates his time as a part-time foster parent to cats and dogs, believing that pets are family members deserving of love and care. In addition to his writing, Beeman is a professional artist, working primarily in graphite, ink, and watercolor.
"Santa is Real" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-350-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/santa-is-real . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
