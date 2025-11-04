Fort Gratiot, MI Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
November 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Savage Ways", a new book by Erica Damerau and Shauna Waterman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Savage Ways" tells the powerful story of two sisters' fight for survival in the rugged Arizona Territory. Fifteen-year-old Kari Lawson and her seventeen-year-old sister, Julie, are the sole survivors of their family's westward journey. Alone and vulnerable, the girls must navigate through perilous Apache lands, unsure if they will ever find safety or a place to call home.
This suspenseful historical adventure delves deep into the trials and triumphs of two very different worlds. As Kari and Julie encounter the Apache people, they not only face danger and hardship but also discover compassion, love, and a new way of life. "Savage Ways" offers readers both thrilling storytelling and an authentic glimpse into Apache culture in the mid-1800s.
About the Author
Erica Damerau grew up surrounded by creativity and imagination. Inspired by her grandmother's storytelling, Erica developed a lifelong love for writing. Her mother's passion for painting and her father's inventive spirit, a metallurgist who created a new metal and published a book of his own, fueled her artistic drive. A multi-talented creator, Erica expresses herself through writing, painting, and drawing, and is recognized for her compassion toward both people and animals. After the passing of her father in 2022, she felt called to honor her family's legacy by pursuing her creative dreams with renewed purpose.
Shauna Waterman discovered writing as a refuge from a difficult childhood, using poems and stories to escape and heal from trauma. The only surviving sibling of six, she found strength in resilience and love through her marriage to her late husband, John Waterman, whom she wed in 1969. Together, they raised two children. Throughout her life, Shauna worked in nursing facilities, dedicating herself to caring for others while continuing to write from the 1980s through the early 2010s. Though health challenges later prevented her from continuing her craft, her passion for storytelling remains alive through "Savage Ways".
"Savage Ways" is an 856-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-388-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/savage-ways . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
