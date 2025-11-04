Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Appoints Albert T. Kelley as Advisor to Its Healthcare Practice, Focused on Medical Technology
November 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsVeteran med‑tech CEO and board leader brings decades of operating and transaction experience across devices, diagnostics, and health IT.
LOS ANGELES, CA - November 3, 2025 Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW), an independent international investment banking firm serving middle‑market businesses since 1956, today announced that Albert T. Kelley has joined the firm as an Advisor in its Healthcare Practice with a focus on medical technology-including medical devices, surgical equipment & supplies, medical testing equipment, and healthcare IT.
"Albert pairs deep operating experience with a clear understanding of what drives value in med‑tech transactions," said Patrick Powell, Managing Director and member of the Healthcare Practice at CFAW. "His track record leading and scaling innovative companies will help our clients navigate strategic alternatives and achieve superior outcomes."
"CFAW's global platform, middle‑market focus, and senior‑level attention create an ideal environment to advise med‑tech founders, CEOs, and investors," said Albert T. Kelley. "I'm excited to support clients across devices, diagnostics, and health IT-bringing operating expertise to every stage of the deal process."
Kelley has invested in, led, staffed, and built global medical technology, diagnostics, and software companies at crucial stages of development-from start‑up to acquisition or IPO. Over his career, he has launched 31 products and built direct operations and joint ventures across North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and the Asia‑Pacific region. His prior leadership roles include President/CEO and Board Member of Perthera AI, and CEO of OpenMed and Applied Fiberoptics; earlier in his career, he held senior roles at ZOLL Medical and Catheter Technology (Groshong®). Among the outcomes associated with his tenure: ZOLL Medical's growth from approximately US$4 million to US$48 million in annual revenue, followed by its acquisition for approximately US$2.2 billion, and Catheter Technology's US$60 million sale.
About Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW)
Founded in 1956, CFAW is an independent international investment banking firm that provides financial advisory services and access to capital resources to help business owners successfully sell, buy, or finance a business. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CFAW serves middle‑market clients through 30+ offices across North America and international locations. For more information, visit www.cfaw.com.
Contact Information
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
Contact Us
