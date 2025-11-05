Ashburn, VA Author Publishes Political Thriller Novel
November 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Founders", a new book by Bryan Tenney, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's 1789, and Benjamin Franklin foresees danger ahead for the young republic. Determined to safeguard the nation's future, he approaches Thomas Jefferson with a bold idea: a secret amendment to the U.S. Constitution, one that would allow Americans to recall a rogue president. Jefferson agrees, and after quietly locking the amendment deep within a White House vault, it disappears into history, forgotten.
Fast forward to 2022. President Bribe rules Washington, D.C., with unchecked power. Then, on Independence Day, something extraordinary happens: Thomas Jefferson and George Washington awaken, Jefferson at Monticello, Washington at Mount Vernon. Disoriented and uncertain why they've been brought back, the two Founding Fathers slip away from their estates and reunite beneath the Washington Monument.
Their journey across modern America becomes an epic adventure, part road trip, part political thriller, as they try to understand their mission while being pursued by the FBI and a relentless private investigator for a theft Jefferson may or may not have committed. Along the way, one question echoes through the story: "What would the founders think about all this?"
In his genre-bending debut novel, former U.S. Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent Bryan Tenney delivers a witty, thought-provoking, and suspenseful tale that reimagines the Founding Fathers in the 21st century and explores whether their ideals can still guide a divided nation.
About the Author
Bryan Tenney served for 27 years with the U.S. Department of State, including 21 years as a Special Agent, conducting hundreds of criminal and civil investigations while traveling to U.S. embassies on five continents. Earlier in his career, he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Armenia (1992–1994), where he taught English and founded a Little League baseball program in his community. A Massachusetts native, Tenney holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Northeastern University and a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from The Fletcher School at Tufts University. This is his debut novel.
"The Founders" is a 394-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-047-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-founders . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us