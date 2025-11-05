Elmwood, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
November 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Bumble Bee, Bumble Bee, What Should We Do Today?", a new book by Connie Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming story for young readers, "Bumble Bee, Bumble Bee, What Should We Do Today?" follows a loving mother as she asks her daughter how they should spend their day. Should they visit the park? Attend a lively parade? The possibilities are endless in a world ready to be explored!
Bursting with vibrant, colorful illustrations, this charming book invites children and parents alike to share in the joy of storytelling, and perhaps even inspire their own daily adventures. Perfect for reading aloud, it's a celebration of curiosity, imagination, and the simple joys of childhood.
"Bumble Bee, Bumble Bee, What Should We Do Today?" is an 18-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-177-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bumble-bee-bumble-bee-what-should-we-do-today . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
