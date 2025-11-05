Taneytown, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
November 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLisa Meeks-Eubert, a former corporate professional turned devoted grandparent, is thrilled to announce the launch of her debut children's book, "I Am Very…" This engaging picture book is designed to instill a vital sense of self-worth, positivity, kindness, and confidence in children from a young age through simple, effective affirmations.
"I Am Very…" offers more than just a delightful reading experience; it's a guidebook for both children and their parents. The book provides a foundation for crucial conversations about feelings, achievements, and gratefulness in a way that is fun and accessible.
The core message serves as a powerful reminder to parents about the importance of stability and positive reinforcement in their child's daily life. By reading the book's quotes aloud daily, parents can create a routine that strengthens their child's emotional resilience and self-belief.
About the Author
After a successful yet demanding four-decade career in corporate America, Lisa Meeks-Eubert chose to leave the source of non-stop stress behind to focus on her greatest joy: her three beautiful grandchildren. This shift allowed her to reconnect with a time of innocence, unconditional love, and the simple pleasure of being a kid again.
Meeks-Eubert brings a foundational understanding of human development to her writing, having graduated from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, in 1984 with a major in Psychology.
"I Am Very…" is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-300-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-am-very For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
