Schenectady, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
November 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Duke and Monny", a new book by Marjorie McKay Byrnes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this charming new children's story, a big, lovable bloodhound named Duke discovers that friendship can come from the most unexpected places. One sunny day, Duke meets Monny, a delicate butterfly who lands gently on his nose. What begins as a chance encounter soon blossoms into an enduring friendship.
As Duke and Monny journey together, they meet new animal friends and learn that true companionship knows no bounds. "Duke and Monny" is a delightful celebration of kindness, connection, and the timeless bonds that can last a lifetime.
"Duke and Monny" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-365-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/duke-and-monny . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us