Richmond, KY Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
November 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Holdfast Is the Only Dog", a new book by William Sutton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Eastern Kentucky, Civil War era. As twin brother and sister struggle to navigate their own forbidden romances amidst the chaos of a nation divided, a deeper mystery begins to surface-one that could change everything they know about their family and themselves.
Years earlier, their grandmother vanished during a brutal Indian attack, leaving behind only whispers and unanswered questions. Now, as war encroaches and loyalties are tested, the twins uncover hidden truths buried within their own home. Their stern Baptist preacher father and the family's enslaved servant, the only witness to the attack, harbor secrets that could unravel the past and reshape their future.
Blending history, suspense, and heartfelt drama, "Holdfast Is the Only Dog" is a powerful story of devotion, danger, and the enduring strength of family ties.
About the Author
William Sutton is a retired English professor and lifelong scholar of the Civil War. A native of Eastern Kentucky, Sutton brings his deep knowledge of the region's history and his passion for storytelling to this compelling debut novel.
"Holdfast Is the Only Dog" is a 752-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00 (hardback $52.00, eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-149-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
