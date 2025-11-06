Digital Marketer RoofingSites.com Unveils New Brand Identity and Website - Roofer Marketing Heroes - to Better Represent Its Expanded Services
November 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRoofingSites.com, a longtime leader in digital marketing for roofing contractors, announced its official rebranding to Roofer Marketing Heroes. The new identity reflects the company's evolution from a web design agency to a full-service growth partner helping roofing companies scale through modern marketing, automation, and technology.
Founded by Chris Hunter, author of "The Ultimate Guide to Digital Marketing for Roofers," Roofer Marketing Heroes helps contractors expand visibility, generate qualified leads, and increase sales using its proprietary 4R Roofer Marketing System, built around the principles of Reputation, Reach, Resell, and Referral.
"Our mission has always been to help roofing companies grow," said Hunter. "When we launched RoofingSites.com, our focus was on creating great websites. Today, we are helping roofers dominate their markets through complete marketing systems, AI tools, and automation. The Roofer Marketing Heroes brand communicates that growth and focus."
The rebrand includes a new visual identity – Roofer Marketing Heroes – and website https://RooferMarketingHeroes.com/, showcasing expanded services such as SEO, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, and automation tools like SiteSuperCharger.
With over two decades of experience in digital marketing and a deep understanding of the roofing industry, Roofer Marketing Heroes continues to empower roofing contractors to grow faster, smarter, and more efficiently.
About Roofer Marketing Heroes
Roofer Marketing Heroes is a digital marketing agency based in College Station Texas, specializing in helping roofing companies grow through strategy, automation, and AI-powered marketing systems. Founded by Chris Hunter, author of "The Ultimate Guide to Digital Marketing for Roofers," the agency's 4R Roofer Marketing System has helped hundreds of roofers expand their reputation, reach, resell, and referrals.
For more information about digital marketing with Roofing Marketing Heroes, contact sales@roofermarketingheroes.com.
Contact Information
Chris Hunter
RoofingSites.com
Contact Us
Chris Hunter
RoofingSites.com
Contact Us