Portage, IN Author Publishes Indigenous and African American History Book
November 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Journey of a Thousand Sorrows and the Notion of Indianness," a new book by Eric A. Smith, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Author and historian Eric A. Smith announces the release of his compelling new book, "A Journey of a Thousand Sorrows and the Notion of Indianness," a meticulously researched account that weaves together centuries of history, migration, and a profound personal discovery.
The book provides a searing look at the history, destruction, genocide, and forced migration of certain indigenous tribes out of New England during the eighteenth century. It then seamlessly transitions into Smith's own journey, detailing how he used historical and genealogical research to uncover his indigenous roots among the seashore tribes of New England.
Key Discoveries and Themes:
About the Author
Eric A. Smith is an accomplished lecturer, teacher, author, historian, and television talk show host. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master of arts degree in history from Chicago State University.
A member of the Phi Alpha Theta National Honor Society and former president of the Afro-American Genealogical & Historical Society of Chicago, Smith has dedicated his career to historical exploration. His previous works include the book, Oak Hill: A Portrait of Black Life in Cedar Rapids, Iowa 1920-1950 (2006), and articles published in various genealogical journals.
Smith's expertise is highly sought after, leading him to consult and contribute to:
In 2023, Smith was a featured presenter at Wesleyan University concerning the Jeffrey family history in early Connecticut, and he also lectured at Nazareth University and the Rochester Genealogical Society on the family's role in the early civil rights and abolitionist movements in Rochester, New York.
"A Journey of a Thousand Sorrows and the Notion of Indianness" is a 366-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-143-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-journey-of-a-thousand-sorrows-and-the-notion-of-indianness For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
