Portage, IN Author Publishes Indigenous and African American History Book

Ancestral Lineage: Smith traces his ancestry from his first documented relative, Wyandanch, a Montaukett sachem (chief), through the influential Jeffrey family, who played a significant role in indigenous and African American culture across Southern New England and the Upper Midwest.



Geographic Scope: The research spans several states, including those in New England and the Mid and Upper Midwest, such as the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Canada, illustrating the vast reach of the historical migrations.



Historical Significance: Beyond finding "lost ancestors," Smith highlights how his progenitors played a key role in major social and historical events of the past.



Inspiration: Smith hopes his book will inspire others to embark on their own journeys of ancestral research, believing that "We all have a story to tell."



About the Author

Eric A. Smith is an accomplished lecturer, teacher, author, historian, and television talk show host. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master of arts degree in history from Chicago State University.



A member of the Phi Alpha Theta National Honor Society and former president of the Afro-American Genealogical & Historical Society of Chicago, Smith has dedicated his career to historical exploration. His previous works include the book, Oak Hill: A Portrait of Black Life in Cedar Rapids, Iowa 1920-1950 (2006), and articles published in various genealogical journals.



Smith's expertise is highly sought after, leading him to consult and contribute to:





Iowa Public Television's documentary, Searching for Buxton (2012).



Professor Henry Louis Gates's PBS series Roots, specifically concerning the genealogy of Gayle King.



Presentations on history and genealogy at institutions like the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, the University of Illinois, Chicago, Wesleyan University, and the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society, Inc., National Conference.



In 2023, Smith was a featured presenter at Wesleyan University concerning the Jeffrey family history in early Connecticut, and he also lectured at Nazareth University and the Rochester Genealogical Society on the family's role in the early civil rights and abolitionist movements in Rochester, New York.

"A Journey of a Thousand Sorrows and the Notion of Indianness" is a 366-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-143-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-journey-of-a-thousand-sorrows-and-the-notion-of-indianness For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/

