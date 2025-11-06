The Institute for Common Power, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, and the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project to Host National Teach-In Honoring Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley
November 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsSeattle, WA- On Sunday, November 23, 2025, the Institute for Common Power and the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, in conjunction with the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, will host a four-hour virtual Teach-In to honor, commemorate, and carry forward the legacies of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley. November 23 also marks the birthday of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, whose bravery brought her son's story to the nation. This powerful event will conclude with a MAJOR announcement of national impact from the Emmett Till Interpretive Center about Truth and Purpose in America in 2025.
Seventy years ago, the brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi brought unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak to many, especially his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Her courageous decision to show the nation what was done to her son revealed to America what truth and purpose must look like if we are ever to become a nation of liberty and justice for all.
The Teach-In will be live via Zoom from Money, Sumner, and Drew, Mississippi, inviting participants from across the country to engage in an afternoon of learning, inspiration, and democratic action.
Featured speakers include:
Dr. Terry Anne Scott, Director, Institute for Common Power
Patrick Weems, Executive Director, Emmett Till Interpretive Center
Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., cousin of Emmett Till and the last living eyewitness to Till's abduction in 1955
…and many more distinguished speakers and guests to be announced.
Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
Time: 1pm - 5pm ET // 10am - 2pm PT
Location: Zoom
Register Here
About the Institute for Common Power
The Institute for Common Power catalyzes people to action through experiential learning opportunities such as lectures, learning tours, and national educational events. Committed to teaching truth and promoting democratic engagement, the Institute empowers individuals to transform education into civic action.
About the Emmett Till Interpretive Center
The Emmett Till Interpretive Center, located in Sumner, Mississippi, is dedicated to preserving the memory of Emmett Till and supporting racial healing through storytelling, education, and community engagement.
About the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project
The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project is dedicated to advancing racial reconciliation in Maryland. It researches and documents the history of racial terror lynchings, advocates for public acknowledgment of these murders, supports the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and honors the lives of the victims.
Contact Information
Victoria Elias
Institute for Common Power
