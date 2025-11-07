Boulder, CO Author Publishes Short Story Collection
November 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Lions, Tigers, Bears, and Butterflies", a new book by Dr. Greg Hayes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
True stories brimming with adventure, humor, and heart, a captivating journey into the wild world of animal training for the camera.
A remarkable new book invites readers into the unpredictable and exhilarating world of training animals for movies, television, and commercials. Each true short story is packed with adventure, humor, surprise, and drama, offering an inside look at a profession few have experienced and even fewer have captured so vividly.
With never-before-seen photographs and striking imagery, the book brings to life the creativity, time, and dedication that go into the animal training behind the scenes. Readers are taken on an unforgettable journey through the challenges and triumphs of working safely and compassionately with exotic creatures of all kinds.
From a mischievous bear cub causing chaos inside a police car to a mountain lion unexpectedly tackled before a crowd of startled park visitors, these stories reveal the humor, danger, and artistry that define the world of professional animal training. The vivid storytelling highlights not only the expertise and courage required but also the deep respect and connection between trainers and the animals they guide.
Showcasing an extraordinary variety of creatures, from insects to grizzly bears, the book celebrates the diversity of the animal kingdom and the ingenuity of those who work with it. Both entertaining and educational, it offers readers an intimate glimpse into a little-known profession where creativity and compassion meet adventure.
This one-of-a-kind collection is a must-read for animal lovers, film enthusiasts, and anyone fascinated by the delicate dance between humans and the natural world.
