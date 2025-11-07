Langhorne, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Collection of Children's Stories and Poems", a new book by Loretta Redclift Shine, R.N., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Collection of Children's Stories and Poems" is a compilation of several stories to bring festivity to every child. Some stories are perfect for Easter, Halloween, and Christmastime. Some titles include "Timmy Karat's Happy Easter", "The Dirt Bike Ride", "A Little Angel's Special Christmas", and more!
Common themes amongst the stories include:
"Collection of Children's Stories and Poems" is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-086-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/collection-of-childrens-stories-and-poems For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
