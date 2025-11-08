Perkinston, MS Author Publishes Spiritual Book
November 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Soul of Man", a new book by Rev. Dr. Albert M. Parker, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Soul of Man" presents a compelling and enlightening perspective on the nature of humanity, offering readers a deeper understanding of the soul, spirit, and physical body as a unified triune being, reflecting the divine image of God, who Himself is triune. Through this thought-provoking work, Reverend Albert M. Parker, Jr., invites readers to rediscover the spiritual truth that humankind was created in the image and likeness of God.
About the Author
Reverend Albert M. Parker, Jr. has dedicated more than five decades to ministry and service. He and his wife, Deloris N. Parker, have been married for 30 years and are blessed with six children, twenty grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Over the course of his 50 years in ministry, Reverend Parker has faithfully pastored multiple congregations for a combined 34 years. During his tenure at New Lillie Mae Baptist Church in Georgetown, Mississippi, he oversaw the construction of a new church building and guided the congregation's growth from approximately 35 members to over 200.
Following God's calling, Reverend Parker later served at New Community Baptist Church in Biloxi, Mississippi, where he led significant renovations, including improvements to the pulpit, choir stand, and sanctuary lighting. After the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in August 2005, the church, by the grace of God, became the first in the area to reopen its doors, hosting worship services and providing a place for local mortuaries to conduct funeral services for storm victims.
For the past 17 years, Reverend Parker has served as pastor of the Historic Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a church of great historical significance, where the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke just two weeks before his assassination.
Reverend Parker holds an Associate of Arts (A.A.) in Biblical Studies I, a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Biblical Studies II, a Master of Theology (Th.M.), and a Doctor of Theology (Th.D.).
"The Soul of Man" is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-388-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-soul-of-man . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
