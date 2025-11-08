Miami Shores, FL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Day My God Died: A Mother's Journey of Love, Loss, and Life", a new book by Chandramukhi Ganju, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Day My God Died: A Mother's Journey of Love, Loss, and Life" is a deeply moving collection of poetry that captures the raw and timeless ache of losing a child. Through verses steeped in emotion and reflection, poet Chandramukhi Ganju invites readers to journey with her through the depths of sorrow, the search for meaning, and the enduring connection between love, loss, and the divine.
Each poem in this poignant collection reflects on the intertwining themes of grief, spirituality, nature, and mortality, exploring how the human soul strives to find coherence amid chaos. Drawing from her own devastating loss, Ganju opens her heart with unflinching honesty, transforming pain into poetry and despair into a testament to resilience. Her words serve as both elegy and solace, a reminder that healing follows no timeline, and that even in darkness, moments of grace can emerge.
Through her masterfully crafted verse, Ganju creates a lyrical meditation on existence, one that resonates with anyone who has loved deeply and lost profoundly.
About the Author
Chandramukhi (Chandra) Ganju is a lawyer by training, a poet by temperament, a social worker by conviction, and a culinary expert by passion. Born in the breathtaking Kashmir Valley of India, she now resides in Florida, USA, where she has lived for over three decades following the mass exodus from her homeland.
In addition to her poetry, Ganju is the author of the bestselling cookbook Koshur Saal. She is also the founder and president of the Holding Hands Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting those battling cancer pain and their caregivers under the guiding mission: "Never Endure Hurt Alone" (NEHA).
Through her writing and humanitarian work, Chandramukhi Ganju continues to embody compassion, courage, and the healing power of art.
"The Day My God Died: A Mother's Journey of Love, Loss, and Life" is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-024-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-day-my-god-died-a-mother-s-journey-of-love-loss-and-life . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us