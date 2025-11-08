Egg Harbor City, NJ Author Publishes Thought-Provoking Fiction Novel
November 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"There is No Truth", a new book by Steve Repko, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Author Steve Repko is set to challenge readers' perceptions of reality and societal norms with the release of his poignant yet humorous new novel, "There Is No Truth." The book offers a sharp, witty, and deeply resonant exploration of life through the eyes of a cynical yet endearing fictional narrator.
In this compelling new work, Repko draws from a childhood marked by tragedy and self-reliance, transforming personal resilience and a treasure trove of memories into rich narrative material. The story is filtered through the lens of a fictional, crabby ninety-year-old cynic who critiques everything from the medical profession and politics to societal customs. This unique narrative device allows Repko's sharp wit and keen observations to shine, inviting readers to reflect on the nature of truth, pretense, and the essential cynicism that often underlies our daily lives.
While the characters and their circumstances are fictionalized, their emotional core is rooted in real experiences, mirroring the author's previous novels, "Old George's Gold" and "The Bones of Beacon Hill," which blended actual events with imaginative storytelling.
About the Author
Steve Repko is a masterful storyteller known for weaving actual life events into his fiction. His ability to fuse fond memories with a dominant, often warped sense of humor creates novels that are both deeply personal and universally engaging. "There Is No Truth" continues this tradition, promising a reading experience that is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.
"There Is No Truth" is poised to be a must-read for anyone who appreciates dark humor, sharp social commentary, and a compelling narrative that dares to question everything.
"There is No Truth" is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-105-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/there-is-no-truth For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
