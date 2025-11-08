Cold Spring, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
November 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Day in the Life of Lily: Lily's 4th Birthday Party", a new book by Wendy J. Drontle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This heartwarming picture book introduces readers to Lily, a vibrant three-year-old on the cusp of a major milestone: turning four. Lily is bursting with excitement to become a "big girl" and celebrate with a special party surrounded by her dearest friends and family. However, when the big day finally arrives, Lily discovers that growing up comes with its own set of challenges.
The celebration takes an unexpected turn when Lily and her best friend get into a disagreement. The young duo must navigate the difficult choice between letting the argument ruin their friendship or finding a way to make up. "Lily's 4th Birthday Party" offers young readers and their parents relatable and vital lessons on friendship, jealousy, and conflict resolution.
About the Author
A lifelong dream has come true for Wendy J. Drontle with the publication of her first book. Born in Canton, Illinois, Drontle moved to Minnesota in 1985 and continues to reside there. She is a dedicated wife and mother to two grown children and one stepchild, and a proud grandmother to three grandchildren: Lily (eight), Kairi (four), and Tevani (one)-the very children who inspire her storytelling. Drontle hopes her books will resonate with families as they tackle the everyday joys and struggles of childhood.
"A Day in the Life of Lily: Lily's 4th Birthday Party" is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3015-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-day-in-the-life-of-lily-lilys-4th-birthday-party For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
