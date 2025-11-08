Marysville, CA Author Publishes Thriller Book
Step into the shadowed halls of Blackwood Insane Asylum in "Patient 205", a gripping new psychological mystery that follows one patient's desperate search for identity and truth. Known only by his number, 205 must piece together the fragments of his past to uncover who he is, and why he's there at all.
As he wanders through the asylum's desolate corridors, 205 is forced to confront not only the mysteries around him, but the deeper horrors within his own mind. Will he uncover the truth behind his confinement, or will he be consumed by the nightmare of his own illness?
"Patient 205" is a haunting exploration of the human psyche, blurring the line between reality and delusion in a story that will stay with readers long after the final page.
About the Author
Noelle Ross is a Criminal Justice student with a passion for storytelling that delves into the darker corners of the human experience. Engaged to a wonderful partner who shares her love for goth culture, Ross channels her creativity into fiction that challenges perceptions of mental health and identity. Through her writing, she aims to shed light on the importance of understanding and empathy toward those living with mental illness.
"Patient 205" is a 62-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-274-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/patient-205 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
