Tampa, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel

November 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Harbinger of Time", a new book by Salma Mubarak, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the dazzling metropolis of Caelum, where the threads of time weave and converge, a mysterious power is bestowed upon a chosen soul once every few centuries, the gift to traverse the timelines themselves. But in this era, the gift comes with an unprecedented cost, as a dark force rises to unravel the very fabric of existence.
At the center of it all stands Lina Fontaine, a composed yet distant heiress whose life of privilege crumbles the moment she witnesses her universe begin to collapse. When a mysterious transfer student crosses her path, Lina awakens an extraordinary and terrifying ability: the power to travel through time.
Her journey carries her through the ruins of Arcadia and across fractured timelines, each filled with peril, wonder, and revelation. Alongside companions harboring secrets of their own, Lina must confront the limits of fate, the weight of sacrifice, and the relentless ticking of time itself.
"Harbinger of Time" is a sweeping saga of destiny, power, and survival, where every choice could mean the difference between salvation and complete annihilation.
"Harbinger of Time" is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-171-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/harbinger-of-time . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
