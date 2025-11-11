Elizabeth, IL Author Publishes Fantasy Thriller Novel
November 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Sheriff Dixie Devine and Her Sociopathic Sexual Impulses", a new book by MOSSYGOAT, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set in the hauntingly vivid town of Joy, Green County, Missouri, nestled near the Lake of the Ozarks, Sheriff Dixie Devine and Her Sociopathic Sexual Impulses introduces readers to Sheriff Dixie Dee Devine, a complex, seductive, and dangerously brilliant woman. Behind her badge lies a web of passion and violence intertwined with supernatural intrigue.
Dixie, a stunning redhead with a taste for danger and desire, balances her role as county sheriff with the darker impulses that drive her. Her 242-year-old vampire-werewolf hybrid wife, her growing pack of "brides," and a cast of ancient witches, warlocks, vampires, and werewolves make up the vibrant and perilous world she inhabits.
A master of martial arts and mayhem, Dixie's story unfolds amid a backdrop of crime, corruption, and carnal obsession. From serial killers and supernatural predators to drug and human traffickers, Joy is a town where no one's hands are clean, and Dixie may be the most dangerous of them all.
"Sheriff Dixie Devine and Her Sociopathic Sexual Impulses" is a provocative, graphic, and darkly humorous novel that pushes boundaries and defies convention. Designed to shock, thrill, arouse, and amuse in equal measure, it invites readers into a world where morality blurs and temptation reigns.
Not for the faint of heart, this series is as unapologetic as its heroine, guaranteed to leave readers craving the next installment.
Content Warning: 18+, please read responsibly
"Sheriff Dixie Devine and Her Sociopathic Sexual Impulses" is a 332-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-162-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sheriff-dixie-devine-and-her-sociopathic-sexual-impulses . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us