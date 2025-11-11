Camillus, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
November 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Leprechaun of Shady Brook", a new book by Martha Conan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In "The Leprechaun of Shady Brook", readers are invited into a world where magic shimmers through every leaf of an enchanted glen. Patrick McDook, a clever leprechaun who spends his days cobbling shoes and his nights tailoring fine garments, guards his pot of gold deep within the woods. But when a young maiden unexpectedly wanders into his glen, Patrick's curiosity is piqued, and his quiet life changes forever.
The young woman, desperate to escape her father's control, finds an unlikely ally in Patrick. Determined to help her, he crafts a plan involving a mysterious potion that just might change her father's heart. But will the potion work as intended? "The Leprechaun of Shady Brook" is a heartwarming tale that reminds readers to believe in the power of kindness, courage, and a touch of leprechaun magic.
About the Author
Martha Conan grew up in central New York, where she developed a lifelong love for the outdoors and the arts. Adopted at a young age, she shared her childhood with two brothers and a sister in a warm, active household. Her father, a physician, and her mother, a social worker, nurtured a home filled with curiosity, compassion, and creativity.
Conan attended Catholic schools through high school and college, studying ceramics and art history before earning a graduate degree in rehabilitation therapy at Syracuse University, specializing in mental health and substance abuse. Her interest in holistic wellness later led her to pursue studies in acupuncture and Chinese medicine at the New York State Chiropractic College.
After being diagnosed with Lyme disease, Conan drew on her diverse education and deep faith to focus on healing and advocacy. She currently runs a Lyme disease support group from her home, helping patients and families navigate the challenges of the illness. Conan is a proud member of the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS) and serves on the board of the Empire State Lyme Disease Association.
Through her writing, Martha Conan shares messages of hope, faith, and resilience, reminding readers that even in life's most unexpected moments, there is always a little magic to be found.
"The Leprechaun of Shady Brook" is a 22-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-317-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-leprechaun-of-shady-brook . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us