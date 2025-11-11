Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
November 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"When Will Santa Be Here? The Magic of Reindeer Bells", a new book by Chris Fadden and illustrated by Maya Hutagalung, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"When Will Santa Be Here? The Magic of Reindeer Bells" by Chris Fadden, with enchanting illustrations by Maya Hutagalung, takes young readers on a joyful journey through one of the most magical nights of the year.
From the bustling North Pole, where Santa and his elves prepare toys and the reindeer are ready for flight, to Santa's around-the-world sleigh ride delivering gifts to children on every continent, this heartwarming story celebrates the excitement and wonder of Christmas.
Through playful repetition and gentle rhythm, the story builds anticipation for Santa's arrival. Children are invited to take part in the magic by hanging Magical Reindeer Bells on their bedroom door and listening for them to ring when Santa comes.
Perfect for bedtime reading, "When Will Santa Be Here? The Magic of Reindeer Bells" captures the joy, hope, and imagination that make Christmas Eve unforgettable. With its charming artwork and engaging storytelling, this book is sure to become a cherished holiday favorite for families everywhere.
About the Author
Chris Fadden, a retired marketing professional and two-time National Telly Award recipient, brings his creative storytelling talents to a new generation of readers. When he's not writing, Chris enjoys spending time with his eight grandchildren, who continue to inspire his work and imagination.
About the Illustrator
Bringing the story to life through vibrant imagery, illustrator Maya Hutagalung has been passionate about reading and drawing since childhood. Specializing in narrative illustration, Maya strives to make every page a joyful experience for young readers. Her artwork can be found on Instagram at @chickencake.art
"When Will Santa Be Here? The Magic of Reindeer Bells" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-370-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/when-will-santa-be-here-the-magic-of-reindeer-bells . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
