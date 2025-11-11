Introducing Affirmation Buddies

Create Wonder, Incorporated Announces Exciting New Release: Affirmation Buddies, Available December 2025[Columbia Falls, Montana] - Create Wonder, Incorporated is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest and most cuddly product line, Affirmation Buddies. These adorable stuffed animals come pre-loaded with positive affirmations, carefully crafted to promote joy, kindness, and motivation in children.The first two members of the Affirmation Buddies family are Dragon Tobu and Elephant Toshi, each with their own unique set of affirmations to inspire young minds. Kids can cuddle, squeeze, and listen to the gentle voices of Tobu and Toshi, spreading positivity and confidence wherever they go.But that's not all! Two more exciting friends are on the way: Unicorn Tally and Dragon-corn Tilly, joining the crew soon. Each Affirmation Buddy is designed to be a constant companion, providing daily reminders to be kind, brave, and believe in oneself."Affirmation Buddies are more than just cuddly friends - they're tools for building resilience, self-esteem, and a growth mindset," said Bobbi Lott, CFO at Create Wonder, Incorporated. "We're thrilled to bring these lovable characters to children everywhere, spreading joy and positivity one hug at a time."Affirmation Buddies will be available for purchase in December 2025. Visit our website create-wonder.shop soon avaliable on amazon.com to get your new best friend!About Create Wonder, Incorporated:Create Wonder, Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of innovative, child-friendly products that inspire imagination and creativity. With a focus on social-emotional learning and character development, we're committed to helping kids grow into confident, compassionate, and curious individuals.