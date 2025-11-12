Sparks, NV Author Publishes Children's Book
November 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Happiest Star", a new book by Kristian Morrow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Happiest Star" tells the timeless story of the birth of Jesus from a unique and heartwarming perspective, the very star that led the Wise Men and shepherds to the manger.
From the very beginning, the Happiest Star knows she has a special purpose: to shine her brightest and fulfill an important mission. Through dedication and faith, she practices her glow until one miraculous night when her light guides others to witness the arrival of baby Jesus.
Told with wonder and simplicity, "The Happiest Star" invites children and families to experience the joy and meaning of the Nativity in a fresh, inspiring way.
About the Author
Kristian Morrow is a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Liz, cherish time spent with their two granddaughters, Maribelle and Jazmine, their dog Davy, and their beloved backyard chickens.
"The Happiest Star" is a 46-page hardback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-287-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-happiest-star . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
