Tomah, WI Author Publishes Dystopian Novel
November 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Divide", a new book by Mitchell Bailey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Two hundred years after the cataclysmic event known as The Flare, the once-united United States has splintered into three warring nations: the Proud Commonwealth of America (PCA), the Neo Confederacy of America (NCA), and the United Federation of America (UFA).
In this new world, born from apocalypse and rebuilt under a rigid socialist regime, the PCA has outlawed natural childbirth, rendering traditional families a relic of the past. Within this oppressive society, two citizens, Satellizer and Garcia, dare to defy the system and its escalating wars in pursuit of something long forbidden: a life built on love and freedom.
"The Divide" offers a vivid and thought-provoking exploration of a society consumed by control and division, echoing timeless themes of segregation, resistance, and the human will to hope.
About the Author
Mitchell Bailey grew up in Tomah, Wisconsin, where his lifelong love of storytelling began. Inspired by the worlds of film, television, animation, comics, and manga, Bailey has always been drawn to science fiction, especially dystopian tales such as Blade Runner and The Hunger Games. From those influences, he envisioned his own striking dystopian universe, culminating in his debut novel, "The Divide".
"The Divide" is a 270-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-010-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-divide-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us