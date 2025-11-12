Cambridge, NY Author Publishes Literary Fantasy Novel
November 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Elfin Canine", a new book by Jabez Flint, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In "Elfin Canine", Jabez Flint delivers a mesmerizing literary odyssey that blurs the line between myth and modernity, humanity and beast. The novel follows Hubbard Tillman, an ordinary man who awakens in a mysterious valley inhabited by a hidden society of werewolves known as the Wendeliers, creatures caught between primal instinct and spiritual enlightenment. Guided by the enigmatic Grandma Winkle, Hubbard embarks on a journey of transformation that challenges his understanding of identity, faith, and civilization itself.
Through vivid prose and allegorical world-building, Flint reimagines the werewolf myth as a philosophical exploration of domestication, morality, and redemption. The story unfolds with cinematic intensity and emotional resonance, part gothic fable, part anthropological chronicle, culminating in a meditation on what it truly means to be human.
A work of mythic imagination and moral inquiry, "Elfin Canine" stands as a daring new voice in speculative fiction, blending fantasy, theology, and psychological realism into a hauntingly beautiful reflection on the soul's struggle between the animal and the divine.
"Elfin Canine" is a 496-page hardback with a retail price of $42.00 (eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-437-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/elfin-canine . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us