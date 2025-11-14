Lompoc, CA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
November 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Cheryl Story Part 2", a new book by Hudson Dyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Cheryl's Story Part 2" continues the provocative journey of Cheryl Windsor-Douglas, a brilliant and beautiful 25-year-old businesswoman whose success and sophistication conceal a haunting secret. Following a traumatic event in her senior year of high school, Cheryl has battled the presence of a dark force, an "Other" that stirs her deepest desires and challenges her sense of control.
Though deeply devoted to her husband, Cheryl's private world is consumed by forbidden fantasies of surrender and dominance. When she finally confides in her husband, their honesty leads them down an uncharted path of passion, trust, and temptation, culminating in a powerful exploration of love and desire on their own terms.
"Cheryl's Story Part 2" is a daring, sensuous tale that delves into the complexities of intimacy, empowerment, and identity, pushing the boundaries of modern erotic fiction.
About the Author
Hudson Dyer brings his real-world experience in government and real estate into his writing, offering insight into the intersections of power, privilege, and sexuality. Inspired by the social reckoning of the #MeToo era, Dyer's work examines how desire and dominance play out behind closed doors. He divides his time between California and Nevada.
"Cheryl Story Part 2" is a 378-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-330-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/cheryl-story-part-2 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
