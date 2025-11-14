Island Pond, VT Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Trees Speak", a new book by Grace Summer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Trees Speak: Poetry and Prose." Draws upon decades of intimate experience and love for forests, Summer weaves together poetry and prose to share vital lessons from the leafy canopy.
"Trees Speak" is a collection structured in three evocative parts, exploring the timeless human theme of finding one's place within a natural community. Summer's work moves seamlessly through a spectrum of emotions and experiences:
Childlike Wonder: Experience the pure joy and awe of days spent exploring the vast expanse of the Great North Woods.
Modern Devastation: Confront the grief and heartache of witnessing the decline of a keystone species, crumbling to ash in our modern era.
Irresistible Hope: Discover the tenacious spirit of life and the deep satisfaction of restoring ruined land back to vibrant health.
About the Author
Grace Summer is an arborist residing in Island Pond, Vermont.
"Trees Speak" is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-410-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/trees-speak For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
