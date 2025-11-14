Midland Park, NJ Author Publishes Spiritual Reflection Book
November 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Thoughts and Prayers of Jesus of Nazareth", a new book by Gloria Blanchfield Thomas, Ph.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jesus of Nazareth: one of the most influential figures in human history. His life and message continue to inspire generations across the world. In her new book, "Thoughts and Prayers of Jesus of Nazareth", theologian Gloria Blanchfield Thomas, Ph.D., delves deeply into the evolution of Jesus of Nazareth into Jesus the Christ. Drawing from biblical scripture, Dr. Thomas offers readers a profound reflection on the human and divine dimensions of Jesus' mission, one shaped by compassion, faith, and his growing awareness of his sacred calling among the suffering and marginalized.
About the Author
Gloria Blanchfield Thomas, Ph.D., is an accomplished theologian and educator with decades of experience in theology and religious education. She is the co-author of the theology textbook Living Faith (with Eileen Flynn) and the author of Contemplating Marriage. While serving as Director of Religious Education at her local parish, she developed the Pathways religious education series and has written numerous articles on theology and faith formation.
Dr. Thomas holds an undergraduate degree from Boston College, a master's degree from Seton Hall University, and a doctorate in theology from Drew University. Following her years in parish ministry, she taught theology at Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY, and volunteered as an instructor at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women, a maximum-security prison, an experience she describes as deeply transformative.
Now residing in Bergen County, New Jersey, Dr. Thomas finds joy in her large and loving family, including her five married children, fifteen grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Widowed after fifty years of marriage, she continues to serve her parish community and lead Scripture and theological study groups.
In "Thoughts and Prayers of Jesus of Nazareth", Dr. Thomas invites readers to view the Gospel through a fresh lens, one that encourages a deeper understanding of Jesus' humanity, spirituality, and the enduring relevance of his message in today's world.
"Thoughts and Prayers of Jesus of Nazareth" is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-409-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/thoughts-and-prayers-of-jesus-of-nazareth . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us