White Plains, NY Author Publishes Daily Spiritual Inspiration Book
November 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Two Minute Torah", a new book by Rabbi Perry Raphael Rank, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With insight after insight, "Two Minute Torah" is as delightful and nourishing as a perfect Passover Seder. In this new collection, Rabbi Perry Raphael Rank brings together hundreds of two-minute teachings from Jewish tradition, short reflections that inspire meaning, gratitude, and spiritual connection every day of the year.
Designed for readers at all levels of Jewish learning, "Two Minute Torah" makes daily study easy, engaging, and profoundly rewarding. Whether read upon waking, before bed, or anywhere in between, these brief teachings offer timeless wisdom for modern living. Perfect for laypeople and rabbis alike, Jews of all denominations, and spiritual seekers of all backgrounds, Two Minute Torah invites everyone to taste the enduring wisdom of Judaism.
More than a book of reflections, "Two Minute Torah" is an invitation to experience Judaism's rich intellectual and spiritual tradition in accessible, transformative moments. Drawing on biblical, rabbinic, and philosophical sources, Rabbi Rank reminds us that God's voice continues to echo through every pursuit of wisdom, whether through scripture or science, myth or mathematics.
About the Author
Rabbi Perry Raphael Rank served as a pulpit rabbi for more than forty years in New Jersey and New York. Born and raised in Minnesota, he earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota (1976) and was ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary in 1981. A past president of the International Rabbinical Assembly (2004–2006), Rabbi Rank is also the author of A Full-Figured Faith.
He lives in Westchester, New York, with his wife, Ellen Joan Rank, a Jewish educational consultant, author, and editor. Together they celebrate family, faith, and a love of lifelong learning. Rabbi Rank is a proud Abba (father) and Sabba (grandfather) who enjoys barbecuing, bird feeding, and tending his summer vegetable garden. He continues to search for God in art, music, mathematics, movement, and the sacred texts of the Jewish people, wisdom, he believes, that speaks to all humanity.
"Two Minute Torah" is a 418-page paperback with a retail price of 34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-178-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
