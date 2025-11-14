Sugar Land, TX Author Publishes Business Book
November 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Path to a Successful Career in Sales", a new book by Ken Ciulla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sales is one of the few professions that almost no one plans to pursue from the start, and yet, it offers some of the most dynamic, rewarding, and intellectually engaging career paths available today. Unfortunately, popular media has long portrayed sales professionals in an unflattering light: from Kurt Russell's dishonest hustler in Used Cars to the slick talkers of Mad Men, the burnout of Glengarry Glen Ross, and the bumbling charm of Tommy Boy.
Ken Ciulla's new book, "A Path to a Successful Career in Sales", sets out to correct these misconceptions and reveal what a career in sales truly entails, and why it can be one of the most fulfilling professions around.
In the book, Ciulla draws on nearly three decades of proven experience in sales, account management, and leadership to guide readers through the mindset, skills, and best practices that distinguish top-performing sales professionals. Readers will learn:
Far from the stereotypes seen on screen, Ciulla emphasizes that great salespeople are not defined by slick talk or manipulation, but by resilience, adaptability, problem-solving, and intelligence. The book also explores how to achieve professional success while maintaining healthy boundaries, strong ethics, and work-life balance in an always-connected world.
Sales is more than just closing deals; it's about helping people solve problems and build trust. When done right, it's one of the most rewarding and intellectually stimulating careers you can have.
About the Author
Ken Ciulla has spent 29 years building a distinguished career in sales and leadership across multiple industries, earning numerous awards and certifications along the way. As a certified sales process trainer, he has trained hundreds of sales professionals, not only leading programs but also developing them from the ground up.
Outside of work, Ken enjoys a quiet life with his wife, whom he affectionately describes as the sun in his sky, their blended family of four adult children, one granddaughter, and their beloved Yellow Lab, Penny. A self-described introvert, Ken prefers spending time with close friends and family, reading, cooking, writing, and enjoying strategy games, football, and all forms of science fiction.
"A Path to a Successful Career in Sales" is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-235-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-path-to-a-successful-career-in-sales . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us