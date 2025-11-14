Pickle Everything Games' New Giggle Pickles Are Plush Perfection for Passionate Pickle Fans
November 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsThe team at Pickle Everything Games, creators of playful family game titles, has a dill-lightfully new way to share pickle fan joy. The Giggle Pickles are an original new line of plush pickle character collectibles that giggle when jiggled.
"Giggle Pickles were inspired by the laughter and fondness people have for both pickles and plush," Frank Adler, Partner at Pickle Everything Games, said. "Our first family of Giggle Pickles are six plush characters, who each have their own design and original giggle sound."
Giggle Pickles ($14.99) come to life with a unique personality, facial expression, wild tuft of colorful hair, and connectible loop for backpack attachment, that all make the silly dillies instantly recognizable and highly collectible. Designed for ages 3 and up, and must-have collectible for kidult pickle fans, the plush pickle pals come with their official Brine On date of birth for equal parts collectible, cuddly, and comic appeal.
Series One lineup includes:
And while pickles are trending everywhere - from social media feeds to the pickleball courts - Giggle Pickles celebrate the joy of laughter, friendship, and feeling just a little silly together. The immediate response for pre-orders of Series One has Pickle Everything Games already planning the personalities for Series Two, holidays, special occasions and beyond.
The Giggle Pickles join the growing vine of best-selling games from Pickle Everything Games, including the original Pickle Everything word game, Kosher Pickle Everything, Holy Pickle Everything, Pickle Everything Sports, Pickle Everything Kids, Pickle Everything Foodie, Flippin' Pickles, Eat Your Words, and G'Nuzzle.
About Pickle Everything Games: Headquartered in Chicago, Pickle Everything Games was founded in 2023 by toy and game industry hall-of-famer, Jeffrey Breslow, when he teamed with successful toy executive Frank Adler. The company launched its first, appropriately named product, Pickle Everything, in 2024. The immediate success of their original word game led to multiple themed versions. Pickling every popular category as a card game will continue while the company now expands its catalog with more original new games, including Eat Your Words and G'Nuzzle, an innovative speed puzzle game, among others. For a dill-ivery of more information visit www.pickleeverything.games and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Pickle Everything Games
2032926280
Contact Us
