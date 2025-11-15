Deep Run, NC Author Publishes Fourth Book In Adventure Saga
November 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Patricia 'Warrior Queen of Africa!' Book Four: 'The Mysterious and Ancient Goddess Bee!'", a new book by Marnee Patricia Banks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the highly anticipated fourth installment of the "Warrior Queen of Africa" series, Patsy and El embark on their most imaginative creation yet, shaping the animals and plants of the islands that will one day become the Hawaiian Islands. Their work takes a dramatic turn when an archangel descends from Heaven, ordering them to cease their efforts and setting the stage for a powerful new conflict.
This latest volume carries forward the sweeping drama that has defined the series, blending high adventure, poignant romance, and the timeless clash between heroes and villains, good and evil. With its rich world-building and distinctive family dynamics, the new chapter promises everything readers have come to cherish about the "Warrior Queen of Africa" saga, delivered with even greater intensity.
"Patricia 'Warrior Queen of Africa!' Book Four: 'The Mysterious and Ancient Goddess Bee!'" is a 576-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-005-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/patricia-warrior-queen-of-africa-book-four-the-mysterious-and-ancient-goddess-bee . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us