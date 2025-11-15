Birmingham, AL Author Publishes Thriller Book
November 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Hotel Mystery", a new book by JaMya Haddix, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In "Hotel Mystery", sixteen-year-old Amber and her best friend Mya make a daring choice: they sneak out in the middle of the night to investigate the shocking murder of a girl their age at the elite Arlington High School. But as rumors swirl and clues deepen, the girls stumble onto an even more chilling enigma.
A mysterious message arrives, an invitation to the famed Lanchester Hotel. The catch? Once inside, they won't be allowed to leave until they survive five terrifying nights. As Amber and Mya confront the hotel's dark secrets, one question looms: How is the hotel connected to the murder that started it all?
Fast-paced and suspenseful, "Hotel Mystery" delivers a gripping ride that keeps readers guessing until the final page.
About the Author
JaMya Haddix is an emerging young writer with a passion for storytelling and community leadership. She serves as a tour guide at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute through the Legacy Youth Leadership Program and is a published poet with A.H. Parker High School's "Creative Minds."
Her interests span acting, writing, music, travel, and making others laugh. JaMya dreams of becoming a renowned author and YouTuber.
During her upbringing, she lived with her mother and older brother and spent summers with her father. She has been actively involved in a wide range of school and enrichment programs, including robotics, NSBE, Law Club, Creative Minds, Book Club, Peace Builders, the College Choice Foundation, and more. JaMya plans to continue her education in college, pursuing a degree in journalism.
"Hotel Mystery" is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-037-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hotel-mystery . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
