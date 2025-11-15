Elizabeth, NJ Author Publishes Christian Fiction Novel
November 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Rose/Rage", a new book by Lewis (The Mask Poet) Fishburne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Rose/Rage: Consequences of Choices" continues the powerful story of Rose as she confronts the fallout from her decisions and the deeper truths that shape her path. The second installment in Rose's journey explores the universal struggle of confronting our own missteps. While it is easy to pass judgment on others, this book reminds us that every person walks a unique road, marked by choices that sometimes uplift and sometimes derail us. Ultimately, we must decide whether to learn and grow or cling to the comforting illusions we create for ourselves. As the story shows, we all fall short, yet we all have the opportunity to rise again.
In this chapter, Rose finds herself entangled in a love driven by emotion rather than wisdom, falling for a man she was never meant to embrace. Her attempts to change him only lead to unexpected changes within herself. Rose/Rage unveils the profound consequences of her choices and the heavy cost of ignoring her inner truth.
As this portion of Rose's journey concludes, she must face the reality of a jail sentence. Yet the story does not end in despair. The forthcoming third book promises revelation, redemption, and a powerful message: To God be the Glory. Amen.
About the Author
Lewis (The Mask Poet) Fishburne has been passionate about writing and singing since childhood, with singing as his earliest love. Adopted at six months old and originally named Louis Jackson, his life took a dramatic turn at sixteen when he learned he would meet his biological mother. The emotional upheaval that followed led him into a streetwise lifestyle, choices he later recognized as mistakes. Over time, he transformed those experiences into wisdom, finding purpose in storytelling, poetry, and personal reflection.
"Rose/Rage" is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-076-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rose-rage . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
