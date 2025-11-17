REIA of Washington Partners with LandLordOps to Bring AI Automation to Independent Landlords
Local REIA Partners with LandLordOps to Help Independent Landlords Automate Operations with AI
SEATTLE, WA - November 2025 - The Real Estate Investors Association of Washington (REIAwa) has announced a collaboration with LandLordOps, an emerging AI-powered property operations platform built to help independent landlords and small portfolio investors save time and increase rental income through automation.
LandLordOps provides landlords with an all-in-one digital assistant named Leo that streamlines rent collection, maintenance tracking, and tenant communication, all powered by AI. Designed for investors managing between 5 and 100 rental units, the platform brings enterprise-level efficiency to self-managing landlords who want to operate like pros without hiring staff or paying for bloated enterprise software.
"Independent landlords are the backbone of local housing markets," said Bryan Edelman, founder of LandLordOps. "They don't have big teams or budgets, but with the right AI systems, they can run their rentals just as efficiently as large property management firms. REIAs play a huge role in helping these investors adopt smarter technology, and we're thrilled to support that mission."
The partnership will include joint educational content and live demos at future REIA events, showing how landlords can use automation tools to reduce manual admin work by up to 80% and stay compliant while scaling their portfolios.
Shirley Henderson, REIA President and Co-Founder, noted:
"We're always looking for solutions that help our members save time, stay organized, and increase their returns. LandLordOps stood out for bringing modern automation to the everyday investor, something our members can start using immediately."
LandLordOps is available now at https://landlordops.com, with REIA members receiving early access and bonus onboarding support.
About LandLordOps
LandLordOps is an AI-powered property operations platform built for independent landlords and small portfolio investors. It automates maintenance, payments, and tenant communication to save time, improve tenant satisfaction, and increase NOI. Learn more at https://landlordops.com.
About REIA of Washington
The Real Estate Investors Association of Washington (REIA) is a leading organization supporting real estate investors through networking, education, and community resources. Visit https://reiawa.com to learn more.
Media Contact:
Bryan Edelman
Founder, LandLordOps
📧 bryan@landlordops.com
🌐 https://landlordops.com
