Nashville, TN Author Publishes Mystery Short Stories
November 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Cozy Mysteries in Private Investigation", a new book by James S. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This new collection brings a distinctive perspective to the beloved cozy mystery tradition. True to the genre, these stories avoid profanity, graphic violence, and explicit content, yet they deliver all the intrigue and charm readers expect. While cozy mysteries often feature amateur sleuths who rely on intuition and everyday insight, this anthology takes a unique turn. Every investigator in these tales is a licensed private professional, and a few are men, broadening the traditional mold.
Readers can expect mysteries that are grounded, engaging, and occasionally touched by the supernatural. Along the way, they'll gain surprising insights into the real work of private investigators, dispelling common misconceptions and offering an authentic glimpse behind the scenes. The stories also highlight the unexpected details that shape investigative work, from the importance of vehicle ownership to the subtle art of navigating red herrings.
About the Author
James S. Johnson has been a licensed Tennessee private investigator since 2002. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of California State University, he holds a master's degree in philosophy and bachelor's degrees in literature, mathematics, liberal studies, and English. His professional background is as varied as his storytelling, spanning roles such as college instructor, mechanic, deputy sheriff, cab driver, elementary teacher, waiter, health spa instructor, security officer, nurse's aide, and construction worker. When he's not writing or investigating, Johnson enjoys hiking, reading, and watching movies.
"Cozy Mysteries in Private Investigation" is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-191-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/cozy-mysteries-in-private-investigation . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us